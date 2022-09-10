On Puneet Rajkumar's Birth Anniversary, Actor Vishal Visits Kids at Shakti Dham

Popular Tamil actor Vishal recently visited the Shakti Dham temple near Chamundi Hills in Mysuru and spoke to the administrative staff. While talking to them, he expressed his love and appreciation for late actor Puneet Rajkumar’s social work. Puneet was responsible for the education of 1,800 kids there. Now, Vishal has taken over as the successor to help educate those children.

The actor asked permission from Puneet’s family to let him take over the late actor’s responsibilities. Meanwhile, he even talked about his experience at Shakti Dham and said, “It gave him an experience of a temple."

He said when one goes to the temple, it is to get the blessings of the god. And he said that he could see god in each of the kids he met there. He added that even the kids were happy to see him, and they were very cheerful.

Vishal talked about Puneet and mentioned that he was doing excellent work. He said that he has also spoken to Shivarajkumar about it. “I am in constant touch with the Raj family. I talked to the children. They also danced and played very enthusiastically," he added. He expressed happiness that the children here have a better future due to Puneet’s work.

Vishal had promised to visit Shakti Dham sooner but the reason for his delay was the injury he sustained while shooting for his film. He said that the reason behind his visit was nothing special and the visit was a routine one. He did it to check on the children and make sure everyone was safe and prospering. “I am very happy to meet everyone, he said I like to be a servant here

Speaking at Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar’s tribute meeting, Tamil actor Vishal, who is originally from Bengaluru, had decided with his admiration for Puneet.

