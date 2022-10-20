On Puneeth Rajkumar's Death Anniversary, a Memorial Service, Huge Tribute in The Offing

Sandalwood superstar Puneeth Rajkumar breathed his last on October 29. The 46-year-old succumbed to cardiac arrest on his way to the hospital. On the star’s first death anniversary, a series of events are being organised for the actor and his last film Gandhada Gudi, which will hit the theatres on October 28.

Veerakesari Yuvaka Sangha will organise a memorial service at Shivamogga. A pandal with Puneeth Rajkumar’s portrait will be placed next to the Vidyanagar road. A badge will be given to people paying homage to Appu. The event is organised on October 29.

Besides this, a Puneeth Parva programme, with the aid of Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, will also be organised on October 21. On her Twitter handle, Ashwini shared the details of the event. She tweeted, “Puneetha Parva, Mark the date and be part of a grand pre-release event of Gandhada Gudi on October 21, 2022, at 6 PM onwards. Krishna Vihar, Palace Grounds Bengaluru." The event will be live on the PRK Youtube channel, the home production of the late actor.

On October 26, 75 cutouts of Puneeth Rajkumar will be placed at the event. On October 27, these cutouts will be garlanded at 7 PM. On October 29, a food distribution service will be conducted from 8 AM to 6 PM.

Meanwhile, the wife of Puneeth Rajkumar will narrate Gandhada Gudi as a tribute to her late husband. This docu-drama will feature a voice-over by Ashwini.

This is the first time Ashwini Rajkumar, who limited herself to production, will be seen or heard in a project. The movie highlights the breathtaking beauty of the deepest corners of Karnataka. The film features Puneeth Rajkumar and wildlife expert Amoghavarsha.

