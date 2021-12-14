On Raj Kapoor's Birth Anniversary, Watch Memorable Songs of The Greatest Showman of Indian Cinema

>Raj Kapoor Birth Anniversary: Raj Kapoor (RK) was one of the earliest and greatest iconic figures of the Hindi film industry. The legendary actor was the one behind churning out some of the unforgettable, classic movies that were pathbreaking. Not only were his films memorable, but his movies’ songs also turned out to be evergreen classics. This actor-director-producer was born on December 14, 1924.

>On his 97th birth anniversary, let’s remember The Greatest Showman of Indian Cinema, by revisiting RK’s superhit songs playlist:

>Mera Joota Hai Japani: This song has a separate fan base among Indians as well as people all over the world. From the movie Shree 420, the song featured the hit pair RK and Nargis Dutt. Through Shankar Jaikishan’s soulful music and Mukesh’s voice, the song left an indelible mark in thr history of Hindi cinema.

Advertisement

>Pyar Hua Ikraar Hua: Yet another superhit song that went on to experience an unparalleled craze is ‘Pyar Hua’ from the film Shree 420. It was one of the most romantic songs to be made at that era.

Advertisement

>Kisi Ki Muskurahaton Pe Ho Nisar: An all-time favorite, pure classic song from the movie Anari, ‘Kisi Ki’ continues to have a timeless appeal. Once again melodiously sung by Mukesh, lip synced by RK this song became immensely popular.

>Ek Din Bik Jayega Mati Ke Mol: From the movie Dharam Karam, this heartwarming song tops RK’s superhit songs playlist. R.D.Burman’s spellbinding music, Mukesh’s expressive voice and RK’s effortless lip sync created magic with this song.

https://youtu.be/pGYjHQbV1KE

>Ye Raat Bheegi: This was a lovely, romantic, song from RK’s movie Chori Chori, which mesmerized listeners across generations.

It was sung by the renowned Manna Dey and Lata Mangeshkar pair.

https://youtu.be/f1DZxkiMjRo

Advertisement

>Jeena Yahaan Marna Yahaan: Talking about the cinematic genius’ iconic songs, and not mentioning this song from Mera Naam Joker would be unfair.

https://youtu.be/5XOi1GzOgfc

This heartfelt song is a true gem of Indian cinema that made the entire nation fall in love with the lyrics and tune.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.