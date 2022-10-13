On Raja Raja Cholan's Religious Identity, Parthiban Radhakrishnan's Sarcastic Post

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan I has become the centre of a political storm in Tamil Nadu due to Raja Raja Cholan’s religious identity. The debate over the movie erupted after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Right-wing groups started calling Raja Raja Cholan a ‘Hindu king’. In their social media posts, the politicians and public figures claimed that the emperor was the one who built temples and propagated the Hindu religion in South-East Asia. However, actors and politicians from the South immediately rushed to slam the claims.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

While Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus has reached a collection of Rs 400 crore worldwide, actor Parthiban Radhakrishnan, who appears in a small role in the film, has said if the Hindu religious debate that arose during the film’s release becomes a problem, it will help collect the movie another Rs 100 crore.

The film which is backed by Lyca Productions is based on a novel written by R Krishnamurthy (alias Kalki).

The movie grabbed everyone’s attention at the box office from day one. On Wednesday, the production company officially announced that the film had grossed Rs 400 crore worldwide collection 13 days after its release.

Advertisement

Reportedly, the film has churned out Rs. 163 crores from Tamil Nadu alone, followed by America. Crossing the milestone, Ponniyin Selvan has become the third Tamil film to cross the Rs 400 crore mark at the global box office.

The film not only opened to smashing numbers in India on September 30 but overseas as well. Fans, film critics, and celebrities are just too super impressed with the film.

Ponniyin Selvan: 1 star Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan among others in lead roles. Maverick music composer AR Rahman composed the music for the film.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here