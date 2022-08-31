On Rajkummar Rao's Birthday, Adorable Pictures of the Actor with wife Patralekhaa

HAPPY BIRTHDAY RAJKUMMAR RAO: Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao is celebrating his 38th birthday today, August 31. He has been receiving a lot of birthday wishes from friends and co-stars from the film industry. Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa never miss a chance to share adorable posts for each other on social media. Be it their cutesy travel pictures together or their goofy pictures, the duo always make us blush with mushy posts. Hence, on the occasion of the actor’s birthday, here’s a look at his best photos with his wife Patralekha.

The duo can be seen all smiles for the camera as they pose for a picture in front of the Eiffel Tower. The actor penned a sweet caption praising his beloved wife.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s this picture is all about love as they can be seen looking at each other and its unmissable.

This picture can’t be missed when we talk about the duo’s adorable pictures together. In this picture, the couple are seen having a special moment as they pose for the camera.

The lovebirds are all giggles in this picture and it’s too cute. They can be seen posing for picture in front of an enormous Christmas tree.

The duo can be seen striking a pose for the camera which seems to be a cold location. The couple can be seen all smiles for the camera.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha created a short reel from their recent holiday which is too sweet.

The duo can be seen chilling at beach while they picture of themselves as they stare into each other making it a picture-perfect moment.

This is one of the best pictures from the list. The duo can be seen expressing themselves by giving each other warm hugs and adorable moments.

In this picture, Rajkummar Rao can be seen leaning on Patralekaa’s shoulder while posing for a selfie.

Rajkummar Rao can be seen taking a selfie of himself and his wife at an unknown location. They can be seen all smiles for the camera.

