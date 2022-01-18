On Ramya Pandian's Black Saree Pics, Actor Premgi's GIF is a Winner

Actor Ramya Pandian has posted on Twitter some pictures wherein she is posing in a black saree with a golden border. The actor is wearing a backless blouse, raising temperatures on social media. Reacting to the pictures, actor Premgi posted a GIF of a man, stunned, his mouth open.

Ramya Pictures Link: https://twitter.com/iamramyapandian/status/1482580832904630272?t=7AFyt5dOrdOQSRt12d4LyQ&s=08

Premgi’s Comment Link: https://twitter.com/Premgiamaren/status/1482582042940690435?t=dsXRSgaPhidmTjjzYFR0ig&s=08

Not just Premgi, even Ramya’s fans have gone crazy as these pictures went viral on the internet. Her fans are now requesting Ramya to share more of such pictures.

In 2016, Ramya Pandian made her silver screen debut with the Tamil film Joker, but it didn’t perform well at the box office. She also appeared as a contestant in Vijay TV’s show Cooku with Comali. After that, she was seen in Big Boss Tamil 4.

Talking about actor-singer Premgi, he is the son of composer and director Gangai Amaran. Premgi is known for composing rap songs in Tamil films. Besides music, he is also famous for his comical performances in various films.

