On Rang Majha Vegala, Leads Deepika and Kartikeya to Perform on Special Song

Star Pravah show Rang Majha Vegala has gained a lot of popularity among the audience. Based on a different concept, the show is receiving a lot of love from the viewers. The audience will soon get to see a different and unique style of Deepika and Kartikeya on the show. The two will be seen presenting a special story at the annual function of the school.

This special story will be about the ups and downs of Deepa and her life. The show is about a girl, Deepa, who has faced a lot of issues in her life because of her dark skin colour. People have also tried to make her feel inferior because of that. However, Deepika and Kartikeya have put forth the importance of this dark skin colour. The two little girls will also be seen performing on a special song.

The audiences will soon get to see these special episodes in the coming days. Spruha Dali and Saisha Bhoir who play the character of Deepika and Kartikeya in the show have put in a lot of effort. The two have worked hard to make this sequence look good and feel good. The girls are undoubtedly going to look extremely pretty in this special sequence. The upcoming episodes of the show will be very special for the audience as well. All the fans of the show would love to stay tuned to the upcoming episodes.

Advertisement

The serial has taken many twists and turns since the day it started. While the loyal fans of the show have stayed with it, let’s see the kind of response this upcoming track gets.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.