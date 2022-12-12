On Reality Show, Neeti Mohan Recalls How Her Mother Performed Kanyadaan At Her Wedding

Singer Neeti Mohan has definitely touched our hearts with her immense rendition of the field of music in the cine industry. From songs like Ishq Wala Love to Nainowale Ne, and Meri Jaan, among others, Neeti Mohan has spread magic with her melodious voice.

The 43-year-old singer, who is a judge on the reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs recently got overwhelmed after a participant named Devika gave a stellar performance on the Dilbaro song from the film Raazi. Neeti Mohan, upon hearing about Devika’s close bond with her father, recalled her own experience during her wedding day.

The Manwa Laage singer revealed that on the day of her marriage with actor-model Nihaar Pandya, Neeti Mohan’s father, Brij Mohan Sharma, got unwell. However, he did not want his daughter’s special day to get ruined because of his ailment. Both Neeti’s father and mother had a discussion regarding the matter and finally came to a mutual decision that the singer’s mother would be performing the Kanyadaan ritual at her wedding.

“I just want to say today that if every father becomes this supportive, and all the mothers are strong like my mom in tough times, who took a strong decision of doing my kanyadaan by herself because my dad was not keeping well, it would be amazing," shared the 43-year-old in the reality show.

Neeti was left in tears after she heard Devika’s amazing performance. She added that her parents meant the world to her, crediting all her achievements to her mom and dad. “Mere liye ye dono mere Bhagwan hai’ (For me, these two are like my God), and wherever I am today or will achieve in my life, I owe it to them," she said.

Neeti Mohan, who tied the knot with Nihaar Pandya on February 15 in 2019, welcomed their son Aryaveer on June 2, 2021. She is currently acting as a judge in Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs along with musical legends, Shankar Mahadevan and Anu Malik.

