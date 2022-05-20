On Rinku Rajguru's Latest Instagram Reel, A Fan's Hilarious Grievance

Being a celebrity is not easy as there can be endless reasons for criticism. Actor Rinku Rajguru was caught in a similar situation when a fan commented on her post that she doesn’t pay attention to fans. In this reel, Rinku looks adorable in a suit with floral prints.

The Sairat actor revealed her mantra for a happy life in the caption saying that there was no happy life. According to Rinku, one has to make their life happy. The comment section was replete with fans admiring Rinku, praising her beauty and others.

In between these comments, a user wrote that once a person becomes famous, they don’t give enough attention to fans. Rinku has not yet replied to this comment. It will be interesting to know how she reacts to this comment.

There were a lot of other comments with users admiring Rinku. Some said that the Jhund actress has beautiful eyes. One user even compared Rinku to the late actress Smita Patil.

This reel shared two days ago has garnered more than 1 lakh views.

Besides beautiful pictures and reels, one thing which makes Rinku garner appreciation is her acting skills. Rinku will be seen in Aathva Rang Premacha next, which is all set to release on June 17. Aathva Rang Premacha is directed by Khushboo Sinha.

Khushboo and Samir Karnik have contributed to the storyline of this film. Apart from Rinku, Makrand Deshpande, Vishal Anand, Anshuman Ram Tripathi and Aditi Patil are also part of Aathva Rang Premacha. Aathva Rang Premacha is bankrolled by Top Angle Productions.

Besides Aathva Rang Premacha, Rinku will also be a part of a yet to be titled film, written and directed by Ram Mahindra. Apart from Rinku, Abhijith Rao is also there in this film, which is bankrolled by Bright Media Work.

Besides these films, Rinku was also seen in the film Jhund released this year.

