On Rishabh Pant's Birthday, Urvashi Rautela Has Special Message, Gives Flying Kiss in Viral Video

Urvashi Rautela on Tuesday morning shared a cryptic birthday greeting for cricketer Rishabh Pant, who has turned a year older today. Urvashi and Rishabh reportedly dated each other for a brief period of time.

Urvashi, who has been at loggerheads with Rishabh on social media of late, shared a video of her on her Instagram account and wrote: “Happy Birthday…" Even though the actress didn’t mention Rishabh in her post, fans were quick to point out that the post was dedicated to Rishabh, who celebrates his birthday on October 4. One user wrote: “It’s Rishabh Pant’s birthday today." “Bhabhi Rishab Bhaiya ka birthday hai," another one commented.

Earlier, Urvashi grabbed the headlines when she seemingly apologised to Rishabh. Addressing her social media war with Rishabh, Urvashi told Instant Bollywood, “I have nothing to say about it. But I feel everything should be positive and happy. You should always keep the environment positive. I’m a very positive person. So we should not talk anything negative about anyone."

When she was asked if Rishabh was her boyfriend, the actress smiled and said, “No comments." In another video, shared by Instant Bollywood, Urvashi apologised to Rishabh. During the conversation, the interviewer asked her if she wanted to convey any message to Rishabh Pant. The actress said, “Seedhi baat, no bakwaas. That’s why I am not doing any bakwaas." In the end, the two-time Miss Universe India winner said, “I am sorry," by folding her hands.

She, however, later clarified that her ‘I am sorry’ statement was meant for her fans, not anyone else. Before this, Urvashi had taken a dig at Rishabh Pant on Instagram by calling him “chotu bhaiya." She later removed the infamous post from her profile.

