On Rose Day, South Star Shraddha Das Posts Pictures in Floral Saree; Fans Go Crazy

South beauty queen Shraddha Das has wowed her fans with her latest pictures in a floral printed saree on social media. The actor wore a red floral printed saree with an off-shoulder blouse on the rose day.

Shraddha has kept her hair open and with some light make-up. Sharing these pictures, she wrote, “There are flowers in my chest again, the kind that does not lose their bloom". These pictures of her are going viral on social media and netizens are showering her with likes and comments. The pictures have received more than one lakh likes.

Advertisement

One of the users commented, “Yo! Hottie", while another one said “The stunning beauty". A third user wrote, “can’t take my eyes from u". Fans are leaving no stone unturned to praise Shraddha’s beauty. These photos are also being shared a lot. Shraddha made her fans’ day by posting pictures in a red saree on the rose day.

The actor usually remains in the news for her bikini pictures that she posts on her Instagram handle. Shraddha has not just made a distinct identity for herself in the south but also Bengali industry.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.