On Sagarika Ghatge’s Birthday, a Look at Her Love Story With Former Cricketer Zaheer Khan

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SAGARIKA GHATGE: It’s a special day for Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge as she celebrates her 37th birthday today. She is best known for her performance as Preeti Sabarwal in the blockbuster Chak De! India, a 2007 sports film starring Shah Rukh Khan. For her outstanding performance, Ghatge also received the Screen Award for Best Supporting Actress. Following the phenomenal success of Chak De! India, Sagarika acted in a number of other films, including Rush, in which she co-starred with Emraan Hashmi. She went on to star in several Hindi, Marathi, and Punjabi films.

In 2017, the actress surprised her fans by announcing her wedding to former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan. On her birthday, let us look at the duo’s love story which is straight out of a fairytale.

From keeping the early days of their dating hush-hush to flaunting their engagement on social media with the cutest pictures; getting married in an intimate ceremony and posting amazing pictures from their honeymoon, the lovebirds have always managed to keep fans intrigued about their relationship.

Zaheer Khan, who had an unpleasant experience in his past relationship, found love in actress Sagarika Ghatge. A lot is not disclosed about when they began dating because the couple was extremely private about their personal lives and rarely spoke about their relationship in public.

According to sources, Zaheer Khan was focused on his cricket career, while Sagarika was pursuing acting. The duo met in group outings with their mutual friends and eventually started dating, and their romance blossomed into a classical, dreamy love story.

Though dating rumours about the couple circulated in the media, both Zaheer and Sagarika chose to keep it under wraps. However, it was at the wedding of cricketer Yuvraj Singh and actress Hazel Keech that the couple made their first public appearance as a couple. According to reports, the couple had been dating for about nine months when they decided to make their relationship official. The couple shared the news publicly via social media.

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge decided to get engaged during the 2017 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and announced the good news on their respective Instagram handles. Sagarika had posted a cute picture of herself flaunting her diamond ring, with the caption “Partners for life. Engaged". Zaheer, on the other hand, had posted the wrote, “Never laugh at your wife’s choices. You are one of them. Partners for life!! Engaged Sagarika Ghatge."

The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony and began their happily-ever-after journey on November 23, 2017.

The couple chose a court marriage and celebrated their wedding with family and close friends. They hosted a grand wedding reception on November 27 in Mumbai.

Every now and then, Sagarika and Zaheer give us couple goals by sharing mushy posts featuring each other.

Their story makes fans believe in love all over again. We wish Sagarika Ghatge a very happy birthday!

