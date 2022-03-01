On Salman Khan’s Da-Bangg Tour, Disha Patani Steals Show With her Sizzling Performance

Actor Disha Patani has shared videos of her sizzling performance as she joined superstar Salman Khan on stage at his highly-anticipated Da-Bangg the Tour Reloaded at Expo 2020 Dubai. She impressed the audience with her performance on the dance number Slow Motion Mein. She also performed to Do You Love Me song from the Baaghi 3 movie.

Videos of Disha’s performance at the Da-Bangg the Tour Reloaded event in Dubai are also doing rounds on Instagram after they were shared by the actor on her official handle.

In the first video, Disha set the stage on fire, dancing to the Slow Motion song from Bharat. Originally, the song featured Disha and Salman Khan. The lyrics of the song were written by Irshad Kamil, and it was sung by Nakash Aziz and Shreya Ghoshal

In the second video, she is seen enthralling the audience with her moves to the song Do You Love Me from Baaghi 3 starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor. She looked glamorous in a black dress during the live performance.

Netizens were impressed with the dance videos of Disha. They are expressing their love for the actor by commenting on the video. One of the Instagram users wrote, “Most powerful artist" and another commented, “People admire beauty, I admire your personality."

Bollywood stars Sonakshi Sinha, Pooja Hegde, Aayush Sharma, Sai Manjrekar, Guru Randhawa, and Maniesh Paul had entertained the audience at Salman Khan’s show in Dubai on February 25.

On the work front, Disha Patani will be seen in the action-packed film Yodha next. She is also a part of Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Ek Villain Returns, a sequel to the 2014 film Ek Villain. It also stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria in lead roles.

