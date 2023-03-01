The month of March has some exciting films and series lined up for the audience. Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in a Bollywood rom-com after a long time in the film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, where we will see him with Shraddha Kapoor for the first time. Talking of first times, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore will be making her OTT debut with the series Gulmohar. We also have Taj: Divided by Blood, a period drama in store along with the American psychological thriller You.

Here, we have made a list of films and series that you can enjoy throughout the month of March.

Gulmohar (Disney+ Hotstar)

Sharmila Tagore will be making her comeback on screen with the series Gulmohar which also stars Manoj Bajpayee and Amol Palekar. The multi-generational family drama will release on Disney+ Hotstar on March 3.

Taj: Divided By Blood (Zee 5)

Taj: Divided by Blood is a period drama set in the 16th century, during the rule of Akbar. It focuses on Akbar and his three sons Salim, Murad and Daniyal and their battle for power. Starring Naseeruddin Shah, Dharmendra, Aditi Rao Hyddari, Rahul Bose, Zarina Wahab, Sandhya Mridul, Aashim Gulati and Taaha Shah, it will stream on Zee 5 from March 3.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

With the touch of a quintessential Bollywood rom-com, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will see Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor come on screen for the first time. Directed by Luv Ranjan, it follows a playboy who finds a worthy opponent in a woman. The film will be having a theatrical release on March 8.

You Season 4 Part 2 (Netflix)

The fourth season of You premiered on February 4 this year and the second part of the season will release on Netflix on March 9. The series stars Penn Badgley, Tati Gabrielle, Charlotte Ritchie and Tilly Keeper among others.

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

Rani Mukerji is making a comeback after a couple of years in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, where she plays the titular character. The film is based on a true story of an Indian couple who moved to Norway from Kolkata but their children are taken away from them by Norwegian social services. Directed by Ashima Chibber, the film will release on March 17.

Bheed

Anubhav Sinha will be revisiting the horrors of the Covid-19 pandemic and the 2020 lockdown through his next film, Bheed. Starring Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, Ashutosh Rana and Pankaj Kapur among others, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 24.

Bholaa

Helmed by Ajay Devgn and also starring him in the titular role, Bholaa is the Hindi remake of the critically acclaimed Tamil hit Kaith’. Besdies Devgn, the film also stars Tabu, Amala Paul, Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal and Gajraj Rao among others. The film is set to hit the theatres on March 30.

Murder Mystery 2 (Netflix)

Detectives Nick Spitz (Adam Sandler) and his wife Audrey (Jennifer Aniston) are finally back in action with a bang in Murder Mystery 2. The sequel movie comes four years after the success of the comedy-mystery that forced the duo to completely rely on their detective skills after being falsely accused of a murder of an elderly billionaire. The sequel will release on Netflix on March 31.

