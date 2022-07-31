On Screen This August: Laal Singh Chaddha To Liger And Darlings, Most Exciting Films, Series To Look Forward To

The month of August has a lot of exciting projects and drama in store for film and series lovers. While heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for his big Bollywood debut Liger, our ‘Darlings’ Alia Bhatt is all set to rule the OTT world. On the other hand, Sima Aunty (Taparia) is making a comeback with the second season of her matchmaking show. If that was not enough, after a long delay owing to the pandemic, we will also get to see Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan reunite on the screen once again with Laal Singh Chaddha.

Here is a list of films and series we have collated for you that will take care of your binging needs throughout the month of August.

Bullet Train (Theatre)

Brad Pitt teams up with Joey King in Bullet Train to play an assassin who wants to give up on life. However, he is brought back to business after her handler (played by Sandra Bullock) reaches out to him to collect a briefcase on a bullet train heading from Tokyo to Kyoto. Once on board, he finds out that his fellow travelers are also assassins and their missions are connected. Co-starring Brian Tyree Henry, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Karen Fukuhara, and Logan Lerman among others, the film will see its release in India on 4th August 2022, a day prior to the US release.

Darlings (Netflix)

After an impressive performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi, expectations are high from Alia Bhatt for her next film Darlings. More so because the actress is also going to make her debut as a producer with this dark comedy. Jointly produced by Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies, Darlings also stars Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma. The film will release on Netflix on August 5.

Crash Course (Prime Video)

From ambitions, aspirations, and rivalry to forging everlasting friendships, the trailer of Amazon Prime Video’s Crash Course gives us a glimpse of the various twists and turns in a student’s life today. It stars eight fresh faces- Mohit Solanki, Hridhu Haroon, Anushka Kaushik, Riddhi Kumar, Bhavesh Balchandani, Aryan Singh, Hetal Gada, and Anvesha Vij along with veteran actor Annu Kapoor, Bhanu Uday, Udit Arora, Pranay Pachauri, and Bidita Bag. It will release on August 5.

Sita Raman (Theatre)

Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and Rashmika Mandanna star in this romantic drama which is set in 1965. The film revolves around Lieutenant Ram, who one day gets a series of letters from Sita Mahalakshmi, who claims to be his wife. Sita Ramam is being made simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam languages. It is slated for release on August 5th.

Bimbisara (Theatre)

The fantasy film stars Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, who is the half-brother of RRR actor Jr NTR. The film will have its silver screen release on August 5.

Indian Matchmaking Season 2 (Netflix)

Sima Taparia, who became an extremely popular face with Netflix’s Indian Matchmaking is back with the second season of the matchmaking show. The trailer was released recently and Mumbai’s Sima Aunty is once again set to find the perfect match for singles. Indian Matchmaking season 2 will drop on Netflix on August 10, 2022.

Laal Singh Chaddha (Theatre)

One of the most anticipated releases of this year, Laal Singh Chaddha sees Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan team up once again after their superhit 3 Idiots. An official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump, Laal Singh Chaddha also marks the Bollywood debut of actor Naga Chaitanya. After a lot of delays owing to the pandemic, the film will release on the silver screen on August 11.

Raksha Bandhan (Theatre)

After an average box office performance of his previous film, all eyes are set on Akshay Kumar for his upcoming release Raksha Bandhan. Directed by Anand L Rai and also starring Bhumi Pednekar, the film will have its theatrical release on August 11 and will clash with Laal Singh Chaddha.

Never Have I Ever season 3 (Netflix)

The trailer of Never Have I Ever season 3 was released recently and it brings back Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi but this time around, the tables have turned for her. Devi has emerged as one of the most popular kids in school after Paxton (Darren Barnet) makes his relationship with her official and public. Never Have I Ever: Season 3 is set to debut on August 12.

Dobaaraa (Theatre)

Taapsee Pannu’s film Dobaaraa, directed by Anurag Kashyap is a remake of the Spanish film Mirage. The film revolves around a mother as she gets an opportunity to save the life of a 12-year-old boy who witnessed a death during a thunderstorm that took place 25 years ago. However, her actions cause a space-time continuum glitch, altering reality. Dobaaraa releases on August 19.

Liger (Theatre)

Another anticipated release of this month is Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday’s Liger. The sports drama marks the former’s Bollywood debut and stars him as an MMA fighter. Liger will also have a cameo of Mike Tyson. The Puri Jagannadh directorial will release in theatre on August 25.

