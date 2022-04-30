On Screen This May: Doctor Strange 2 to Dhaakad, the Most Exciting New Films to Look Forward to

The month of May will see the release of some of the most anticipated titles on both OTT and theatres. Hitting the big screen will be Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the sequel of Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar among others. On the other hand, OTT will see father-son duo Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor lock horns.

Here’s a listicle of things you can watch in May:

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Theatre)

Advertisement

Marvel’s highly anticipated film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be released on the silver screen on May 6. Benedict Cumberbatch will be reprising his role as the sorcerer and it will pick up after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The trailers have teased that Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch will be playing a huge role alongside Stephen Strange and we will get to see Sinister Strange. The trailer also hinted that the Illuminati will debut in the MCU via the Benedict Cumberbatch film. The film also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Rachel McAdams and X-Men’s Patrick Stewart.

Thar (Netflix)

Anil Kapoor will be sharing the screen with his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor in Thar, which will release on Netflix on May 6. According to the promos, papa Kapoor is playing a cop and will be locking horns with his son in this revenge drama. The film also stars Satish Kaushik and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar (Theatre)

After the massive success of ’83, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh will be returning to the big screen with Jayeshbhai Jordaar, a film that will see him in a completely different avatar. The trailer was released recently, showing Ranveer as a Gujarati man, married to Shalini Pandey (Arjun Reddy actress), and a father of a daughter. His father, the village sarpanch (Boman Irani), and mother played by Ratna Pathak Shah are hell-bent on having a grandson this time. The film will release on May 13.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (Theatre)

Advertisement

Stepping in Akshay Kumar’s shoes for the sequel of Bhool Bhulaiyaa is Kartik Aaryan. The trailer which was released a couple of days back saw Tabu mentioning that Manjulika is back. It then introduces Kartik as someone who can see dead people. The trailer also presents Kiara Advani as Manjulika. It will hit the big screen on May 20.

Dhaakad (Theatre)

Kangana Ranaut’s spy-thriller gave a glimpse of the actress as Agent Avni and we can ensure that she is someone you would not like to lock horns with. Also starring Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles, the film will release on May 20 in the theatres.

Top Gun: Maverick (Theatre)

Advertisement

The trailer of Top Gun: Maverick shows Tom Crusie in an exciting avatar. This is a sequel to the 1986 film Top Gun, which starred Cruise as Maverick. In this film, he reprises his character and is back to train a new generation of Navy recruits. However, the journey is not easy and there is danger at every step. He also faces strong resistance from Miles Teller’s character Lt. Bradley Bradshaw. The film will release in theatres on May 27.

Anek (Theatre)

Advertisement

After Article 15, Ayushmann Khurrana will once again be collaborating with Anubhav Sinha, this time for the film Anek. The film was initially scheduled to release on May 13 but it has now been postponed to May 27, to avoid a clash with Jayeshbhai Jordaar at the box office.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.