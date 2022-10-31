On Screen This November: Phone Bhoot, Black Panther 2 to Yashoda, Exciting Films and Shows to Watch

The month of November has in store some rib-tickling horror comedies such as Phone Bhoot and Bhediya. Meanwhile, Marvel fans are also in for an emotional roller coaster ride as they will be witnessing a Black Panther movie without Chadwick Boseman. Besides these, the OTT platforms also have some exciting films and series lined up that will take care of your binging needs.

Here, we have collated a list of films and series that will be released in the month of November in theatres and digital platforms. Take a look:

Phone Bhoot (Theatre)

‘Ghost’ Katrina Kaif along with her team of ghostbusters Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi is all set to entertain us with their upcoming horror-comedy, Phone Bhoot. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film will be released in theatres on November 4.

Double XL (Theatre)

Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha will be sharing the screen for the first time in Double XL, a film that follows two plus-sized women navigating through a society that associates a woman’s attractiveness or beauty with her size. Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan will be making his Bollywood debut with this film. Besides them, the Satramm Raamani directorial also stars Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra. Double XL will release in theatres on November 4.

Mili (Theatre)

A remake of the Malayalam film Helen, Mili is a survival drama that sees a woman struggling to stay alive as she is stuck in a freezer. Helmed by Mathukutty Xavier, the film stars Janhvi Kapoor as the titular character along with Sunny Kaushal, Manoj Pahwa and Sanjay Suri among others. It will release on November 4 in theatres.

Breathe: Into The Shadows Season 2 (Prime Video)

After much anticipation, the teaser of the second season was unveiled a couple of weeks back. While for the most part, the teaser had brief sequences from the previous season showcasing the murders that had already taken place, it transitions into some of the newer shots that featured Amit Sadh and Nithya Menen. Breathe: Into The Shadows Season 2 will release on Amazon Prime Video on November 9.

The Crown Season 5 (Netflix)

Based on historical events, Netflix’s The Crown dramatizes the story of the late Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that have shaped her reign. With the new decade in its stride, the Royal Family are presented with possibly their biggest challenge to date; as the public openly questions their role in ’90s Britain. The fifth season of the show will be streaming on Netflix from November 9.

Yashoda (Theatre)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s much-anticipated film Yashoda will have a silver screen release on November 11. The film is helmed by director duo Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan and follows a woman who decides to become a surrogate mother in exchange for money.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Theatre)

One of Marvel’s most anticipated releases of this year is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Besides being MCU’s one of the most popular and loved films for its representation of people of colour, the film is also going to be an emotional watch after the death of Chadwick Boseman. The late actor essayed the character of King T’Challa or the Black Panther. With him gone, fans are eager and emotional at the same time as they look forward to witnessing the treatment the makers have given to the sequel of Black Panther. The second part stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Dominique Thorne and Tenoch Huerta among others. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will release in theatres on November 11.

Uunchai (Theatre)

Sooraj Barjatya is all set to make a grand comeback with Uunchai which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, Sarika and Danny Denzongpa. Uunchai is the story of three friends who take a trek to the Everest Base Camp. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on 11 November 2022.

Rocket Gang (Theatre)

Rocket Gang portrays a group of friends who visit a haunted house named Wonder Villa. The house is possessed by ghosts who possess the bodies of the adult and the only way to survive is by dancing. It is being helmed by the Bollywood choreographer, Bosco Martis who will be donning the director’s hat for the first time and stars Aditya Seal and Nikita Dutta. Rocket Gang is produced by Zee Studios and is slated to release on November 11, 2022.

Drishyam 2 (Theatre)

After the massive success of the sequel, Ajay Devgn and Tabu will be back with Drishyam 2. The film is set 7 years after the original events of the first film and introdues Akshaye Khanna to the franchise. It is scheduled for a theatrical release on November 18.

Bhediya (Theatre)

Bhediya follows the life of a man (played by Varun Dhawan) who gets bitten by a bhediya (wolf) and starts behaving like one. He howls, craves blood and flesh, and even goes after his friends to eat them. The horror-comedy also stars Kriti Sanon, who tried to find a solution to Varun’s problem. Besides them, Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee also play pivotal roles in the Amar Kaushik directorial. It will release in theatres on 25 November.

