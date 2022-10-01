On Screen This October: Chhello Show, Ram Setu to Bigg Boss 16, Exciting Films, Shows to Watch

This festive season has a lot of entertainment in store for us. From television’s most controversial show, Bigg Boss 16, to Ayushmann Khuranna and Rakul Preet Singh’s quirky social drama, Doctor G, there is no shortage of content to binge on with your family during Dussehra and Diwali. So sit back and enjoy, as we collate a list of shows and films you can watch in the month of October.

Bigg Boss 16 (Voot)

Television’s most controversial reality show Big Boss is back with its 16th season and besides airing on our small screen, it will also premiere on Voot. Salman Khan returns as the host once again for the latest edition of this entertaining show. It will premiere on 1st October.

Mismatched Season 2 (Netflix)

Social media sensation Prajakta Kohli will return in the second season of Mismatched along with her co-stars Rohit Saraf and Ranvijay Singha. The coming-of-age show will release on Netflix on October 14.

Godfather (Theatre)

Chiranjeevi’s Godfather is one of the most-anticipated Telugu films of this year. Besides the south megastar, the film will also have cameos of Salman Khan and Nayanthara. The film has created a strong buzz among Chiranjeevi and Salman’s die-hard fans as it features both of them in a new avatar. It will release on the big screen on October 5.

Goodbye (Theatre)

Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta’s Goodbye will see Rashmika Mandanna make her Bollywood debut. The trailer which was released on September 6 gave a glimpse of an emotional family drama revolving around a passing of a family member. The film also stars Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati and Elli AvrRam in pivotal roles and will release in theatres on 7th October.

Doctor G (Theatre)

Ayushmann Khuranna is back with another witty social drama and this time paired opposite him is the gorgeous Rakul Preet Singh. The medical-campus drama will see Ayushmann as a male gynaecology student in a classroom full of women. It will release in the theatres on October 14.

Double XL (Theatre)

Double XL will see Bollywood actresses Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi come together on screen for the first time. Revolving around body image issues, the film will release on October 14.

Chhello Show or Last Film Show (Theatre)

This Gujarati film is a special one because it is India’s official entry at the 95th Academy Awards. Pan Nalin’s film has been chosen as India’s submission to the Oscars for the Best International Feature Film category. Chhello Show stars Bhavin Rabari, Bhavesh Shrimali, Richa Meena, Dipen Raval and Paresh Mehta in key roles. It will be released in theatres on October 14 this year.

Code Name Tiranga (Theatre)

Code Name Tiranga will see Parineeti Chopra playing a WAW agent who is on a mission for the country. The actress will also be seen doing a lot of high-octane stunts. Joining Parineeti will be Hardy Sandhu who will be essaying the role of a doctor. The film will release on October 14.

Ram Setu (Theatre)

Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu revolves around an archaeologist who is working to investigate the nature of the Ram Setu bridge to figure out if it is a myth or a reality. Besides Akshay, the film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushratt Bharucha in prominent roles. The film will hit the theatres on October 24.

Thank God (Theatre)

Thank God is touted to be a family entertainer film which stars Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. The movie is set to release in theatres on October 25.

