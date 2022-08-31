On Screen This September: Watch Out for Brahmastra, Vikram Vedha and Ponniyin Selvan I

If you are wondering what to watch in September, there are a lot of interesting things lined up. First of all, the wait will finally be over for RaLia fans as they will get to see Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra, their first film together. Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan will be up against each other in Vikram Vedha and we will also see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in her much-awaited film Ponniyin Selvan - I. The Bollywood wives are also coming back with their fabulous lives and drama.

Check out the complete list of releases below:

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2 (Netflix)

Seema Sajdeh, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, and Neelam Kothari are all set to be back with the second season of their reality show, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Promos shared by the makers show that the second season holds more drama than the first. Karan Johar, Chunky Panday, Gauri Khan, and Ananya Panday will also be seen in cameos among others. It will release on September 2.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva (Theatre)

Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus Brahmastra has been in the making for a long time now. The first instalment titled Brahmastra Part One: Shiva will finally see its much-awaited theatre release on September 9. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor along with Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy among others. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone will reportedly make a cameo in the film.

Lord Of The Rings: Rings Of Power (Amazon Prime Video)

The highly anticipated series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world on September 2. J.R.R. Tolkien’s fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history takes centre stage in this epic drama set thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books.

Cuttputlli (Disney+ Hotstar)

In this upcoming psychological thriller Cuttputlli, Akshay Kumar plays the role of a police officer, who is out to hunt for a serial killer. This is his third collaboration with Disney+ Hotstar after Laxmii and Atrangi Re. Produced by industry veteran Vashu Bhagnani, the film is directed by Ranjit M Tiwari of Bell Bottom fame and will release on September 2.

Middle-Class Love (Theatre)

Middle-Class Love stars Prit Kamani, Eisha Singh, and Kavya Thapar and is directed by Ratnaa Sinha. The film is jointly produced by Anubhav Sinha’s Benaras Media Works and Zee Studios. Middle-Class Love is all set to release on September 16, 2022.

Dhokha - Round D Corner (Theatre)

R Madhavan’s much-anticipated thriller Dhokha: Round D Corner will be released in cinemas on September 23. The teaser was shared earlier this month, which started with an announcement from a news anchor that a terrorist is hiding in a building. Visuals of this terrorist emerge taking a lady hostage. As police began to surround this building, a backstory of that lady with one police officer is shown in a flashback. Apart from Madhavan, Khushalii Kumar, Darshan Kumar, and Aparshakti Khurana will be seen essaying pivotal roles.

Vikram Vedha (Theatre)

One of the most-anticipated releases of September is Vikram Vedha. The film is a modern retelling of the classic folktale Baital Pachisi and a remake of the Tamil film of the same name. The film will see Hrithik Roshan essaying the role of a gangster named Vedha, whereas Saif Ali Khan will be seen as police officer Vikram. It will release in theatres on 30th September.

Ponniyin Selvan - I (Theatre)

Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I will see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s return to the big screen after the 2018 film Fanney Khan. The film is an exquisite retelling of the history of the Chola monarchs who ruled Thanjavur (a district in Tamil Nadu), and it is based on the popular novel ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ written by writer ‘Amarar Kalki’. It also stars Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R Parthiban. Ponniyin Selvan: I will release on September 30, 2022.

