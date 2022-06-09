On Sets Of Rorschach, Mammootty Treats Film Unit To Lip-Smacking Biryani

Biryani tops the list when it comes to Malayalam superstar Mammootty’s favourite food. Recently, he was seen preparing Biryani on the sets of the film Rorschach. A video in which the actor is preparing Biryani has gone viral on social media.

In the video, Mammootty is accompanied by other members on the sets of Rorschach as he cooks Biryani. The video was captioned Biryani at the location. Mammootty’s fans expressed excitement and showered lots of likes and comments on the video.

Rorschach, directed by Nissam Basheer, has been written by Sameer Abdul. Apart from Mammootty, Sharafudheen, Jagadish, and Grace Antony are part of the Rorschach. Mammootty Kampany and Wayfarer Films have bankrolled this project.

Despite the plot still under wraps, there’s a lot of buzz around the film. The hype for this film grew after the makers unveiled Mammootty’s look wearing a Rorschach mask. Nimish Ravi is the cinematographer for this film, while Midhin Mukundan will compose the music. Kiran Das is tasked with handline editing.

For those who don’t know, Rorschach is the protagonist of the DC Comics novel Watchmen. Penned by Tom King, Watchmen is a bestselling graphic novel.

Rorschach is also the name of a psychological test. In this test, a person is asked to describe what they see in 10 inkblots. Among these inkblots, some are black, grey and have other different colours. This test is used to diagnose specific psychological conditions. Swiss psychiatrist Hermann Rorschach introduced this test in 1921. This test is considered unreliable for psychological diagnosis.

