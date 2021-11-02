On Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday, Massive Crowd Gathers Outside Mannat to Wish Him

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan turns 56 today and it’s a big day for his fans, who started to gather outside Mannat even before the clock struck midnight to celebrate their favourite actor’s birthday. Wearing T-shirts with SRK’s photographs, dancing to Shah Rukh’s hit songs, whistling, and blowing their lungs out, they have been waiting to get a glimpse of their favourite superstar.

At one point, a small gate of Mannat opened up for a few seconds as the guard outside wanted to pass some bouquet of flowers which had come for SRK. That was an invitation for the crowd to get animated. “Shah Rukh we love you," shouted Raina, a teenybopper trying to seek some attention. A college student, she has come all the way from Nashik with the intention of getting a visual of SRK. She knows that her voice is drowned out by the cacophonous crowd and the loud chanting, but that doesn’t deter her from trying hard for the next couple of hours without showing any signs of physical or vocal exhaustion.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police have deployed huge security, barricades and roadblocks at various points to stop the fans of SRK from crowding around the actor’s home or on the Bandstand promenade. A police constable, who did not wish to be named, seemed frustrated with all the shenanigans. “Yeh sab kuch nautanki samaj nahi aati. Humko full night duty karna hai. Hum toh apna khud ka birthday kabhi celebrate nahi kar sakte because we are working," he said.

But fans found their way to avoid the barricades and find an alternative route. Some of the fans were even seen holding up huge posters expressing their love and support for SRK. “We all the fans across each and every corner of the globe stand with you and your family. We love you so deeply and unconditionally. We are always with you and forever! Take care King!" read one of the posters.

The past one month has been difficult for Shah Rukh and his family. Elder son Aryan Khan spent nearly a month in jail after his arrest following a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raid on a cruise ship party on the night of October 2. The 23-year-old was granted bail on October 28 by the Bombay High Court but was released only two days later on October 30 due to formalities.

Fans of SRK had gathered in large numbers on Saturday too when Aryan got bail to show their support with “Welcome Home, Aryan" and “Stay Strong Prince Aryan" posters. The house help were also seen putting up lights during the day and decorating the palatial house for the homecoming of Aryan Khan, SRK’s birthday and Diwali celebrations.

