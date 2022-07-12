On Shiva Rajkumar's 60th Birthday, Motion Poster Of His 126th Film Unveiled

Actor Shiva Rajkumar is celebrating his 60th birthday today, July 12. The Kannada star needs no introduction as his work speaks for itself. Having acted in more than 100 films, there is no stopping Shivarajkumar. Last month, the motion poster of Shiva Rajkumar’s upcoming biggie, Vedha, was released.

Set in the 1960s, the film is Shiva Rajkumar’s 125th project. The film is directed by A Harsha, who has previously worked with the actor on three projects.

On the occasion of his birthday, another project starring Shiva Rajkumar was announced. The title poster of music composer Arjun Janya’s directorial debut 45 was unveiled by Nagarjuna. The project featuring Shivarajkumar is said to be a pan-India film.

Shiva Rajkumar is an inspiration to many young actors out there. Starting his acting career with the film Anand in 1986, his acting career ranges over three decades. In over 34 years, he has given a plethora of memorable performances and blockbuster hits at the box office,

The most notable movies of his career include Janumada Jodi, Jogi, Anand, Ratha Sapthami, Nammoora Mandara Hoove, Om and Chigurida Kanasu. Directed by Upendra, it was Om, which set a trend for gangster movies in Kannada and other film industries across India.

Shiva Rajkumar was last seen on the big screen in the 2020 film Drona, which showcased how the guru removes darkness and is a sign of enlightenment in the lives of students. It was a masterstroke for the actor as the film came out at the right time, during the exam season. Drona was a hit among the audience as well as the critics, basking good reviews as well as money at the box office.

Despite his phenomenal contribution to the Kannada film industry, the actor has a lot more in his arsenal. Shiva Rajkumar hasn’t held his birthday celebrations for the last two years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though the pandemic situation is a lot better now, the celebrations won’t be held this time either. Yes, you have guessed it right.

Last year in November, Shiva Rajkumar’s brother and much-loved actor Puneeth Rajkumar passed away, following a cardiac arrest. Hence, Shivarajkumar has called off the celebrations.

