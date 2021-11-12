On Show Home Minister's Diwali Special, Ramdas Athawale, Wife Seema Distinguished Guests

Popular Marathi reality game show, Home Minister, streaming on Zee Marathi recently invited Ramdas Athawale, Minister of State for Social Justice & Empowerment, and his wife Seema as special guests.

In a candid chat with the minister and his wife, show host Aadesh Bandekar asked them about their childhood and a series of other questions including and how they got married? Where did the two meet? What does Ramdas Athawale call her? And who is more irritating?

The episode features the couple as special guests and will be aired as a special episode of Diwali.

This special episode will be aired on November 12 at 6 pm. A promo of the same has been shared by the makers on the Zee Marathi Instagram account. In the promo, when Bandekar’s brother-in-law asked for the date of marriage, Athawale in response used his guess and said, “My wedding date is sixteen, so my eye was on it." Everyone in the sitting audience laughed at the minister’s response.

It is also well known that Athawale has a hobby of composing short and eloquent poems. In the promo, Athawale, a quick poet, also took a funny riddle during the show.

So, fans are eager to see this special episode of Home Minister. Apart from this, some other couples from different fields will also be participating in the episode. At present, however, there is a discussion everywhere about the proverb taken by Ramdas Athawale. Ramdas is always in the spotlight because of his humour.

Home Minister has been running for the last 17 years and started airing on 3 September 2004. In Marathi TV shows, Home Minister is Zee Marathi’s third longest-running television show. After visiting women’s maternal homes, the show host is now visiting families with kids.

