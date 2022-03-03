On Shraddha Kapoor's Birthday, Rumoured BF Rohan Shrestha Drops Dreamy Pic of Actress

Shraddha Kapoor’s rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha has dropped a drop-dead gorgeous picture of the actress on her birthday. Shraddha turns a year older today, March 3. Shraddha and Rohan have reportedly been dating for more than three years.

Taking to Instagram, Rohan shared a picture of Shraddha from their latest photoshoot. In the photo, Shradda looks beautiful in the Love Story Lehenga 4.0 which beautifully plays on the concept of 3D. Her outfit is described as: “Layers of green silk organza, covered in beading like a glass house. Crystals, beads, pearls… colors in blush, lavender, rainbow and glass. The story is brought to life with 3D flowers growing across the lehenga as they would in a rose garden." As soon as Rohan dropped the photo, Shraddha’s fans began flooding the comment section with red heart emojis.

Advertisement

Last year, speculation was rife that things were getting serious between Shraddha Kapoor and celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha and that the rumoured couple was likely to tie the knot soon. However, Shraddha had dismissed the rumours back then.

In 2019, Shraddha did a magazine photoshoot for which she collaborated with Rohan. At the time, both Shraddha and Rohan were teased by their Bollywood friends including his brother Siddhant Kapoor and co-star Varun Dhawan that almost confirmed their relationship.

In an interview with ETimes, Rohan’s father Rakesh Shrestha earlier said that Rohan and Shraddha had been friends from their college days. “Besides, they have many common friends in Juhu. They both are doing so well in their professional lives, so any decision they take about being together will also be a sensible and mature one," he said.

“If they decide to marry each other, I will happily do everything for them. The word ‘objection’ does not exist in my dictionary. And let me tell you, I call Rohan as ‘My Dream’, I rarely address him as ‘Rohan’," he added. Rakesh has been a top film photographer, who has shot for over 600 films and every superstar in his time.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.