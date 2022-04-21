On Shweta Kharat's Birthday, Nitish Chavan's Heartwarming Post For Her

Nitish Chavan and Shweta Kharat are very popular in the Marathi entertainment industry. Both of them have an impressive social media presence and they regularly give friendship goals to their fans by sharing adorable photos of each other. Fans love their real-life chemistry and have often wondered if there was something brewing between the two.

Recently, on the occasion of Shweta’s birthday, Nitish shared a heart-warming montage of some of their memorable pictures. The post has gone viral with over 25,000 likes.

The montage has some truly adorable pictures of the two friends and they can be seen revelling in each other’s company.

Nitish also penned a beautiful caption for Shweta, calling her an important part of her life. Nitish praised Shweta for having a remarkable character. He also praised her for showing perseverance in the face of huge challenges. Calling her a fighter, Nitish admitted that he had learnt a lot from her. “Luv uuuu god bless you, Enjoy your day," Nitish added in the end.

Last year, Nitish shared a dance video in which he can be seen grooving with Shweta on a romantic song. The fans of the two actors were awestruck seeing their chemistry and dance moves.

Nitish has become very popular with the Marathi serial, Lagira Zhala Jee. Shweta, on the other hand, has achieved immense fame from the serial, Man Jhala Bajinda.

The gorgeous actress recently bought a swanky car and expressed her excitement on social media. Shweta has also featured in films like Yaara, Tula Pan Bashing Bhandhaychay, and 200 Halla Ho.

