On Spanish Tax Fraud Case, Shakira Rubbishes Accusations

Renowned singer Shakira has been in legal trouble for some time after she came under the radar of tax authorities. She is alleged to have evaded paying tax but in a new interview, the Hips don’t lie singer has refuted the allegations and said she has evidence to prove her innocence. Shakira was speaking to Elle Magazine to promote her first album in five years when she made the claims.

Shakira reportedly declined a settlement deal to have the tax fraud case tried, according to Entertainment Weekly. The singer claims she was not residing in Spain between 2012 and 2014 when she was originally charged with failing to pay $15 million in taxes there. According to media reports, Shakira was a resident there during that time frame, as she bought a house in Barcelona in 2012. If found guilty, she would face jail terms and a $24 million fine. In her recent interview with Elle Magazine, she dismissed the Spanish government’s claims as “false allegations".

According to Spanish law, one can become a tax-paying resident of the country if they spend more than 183 days in the country during a calendar year but Shakira says she did not meet that criterion. According to her, she was touring the whole world due to her professional commitments during that time frame and did not stay in Spain for more than 183 days a year.

She also said that she has already paid everything she owed to the Spanish government, way before they filed a lawsuit. She believed she was transparent and on the right side of the law as she was guided by PricewaterhouseCoopers, one of the top tax specialist firms globally.

Alleging that Spanish tax authorities are known to harass both celebrities and regular taxpayer, she said that they resorted to pressing campaigns to malign her once they released they did not have any proof of her defaults. Shakira said she is confident she will walk out of this legal mess as she has enough proof to support her case.

