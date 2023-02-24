Ever since Sridevi’s debut in Bollywood in 1979 with the film Solva Sawan, the late actress had been winning hearts around the nation. She died on February 24, 2018, in Abu Dhabi. It has been five years since she passed away and her husband Boney Kapoor has been sharing pictures for the past three days. On February 23, 2018, the film producer shared the last picture that Sridevi had ever featured in.

The photograph was of a family friend’s wedding function and Boney and Sridevi could be seen standing next to each other smiling at the camera with a few other family members. However, this wasn’t the only picture he shared of the actress.

The photos previous to these were two portraits of Sridevi and the first one was captioned – “You left us 5 years back …… your love and memories will keep us going and will remain with us forever…."

The second portrait was captioned, “Watching us", and the third was that of the wedding function. He then posted two more photographs. The first of these was a black and white picture of the actress and the producer together and interestingly, this was also the first ever couple photograph they captured.

The caption revealed the picture to be from the year 1984, and the second photo was that of Sridevi kissing Boney on his cheeks. The producer also shared two reels that showed him talking about the actress at India Today’s Woman’s Summit & Awards.

Boney did not stop there. He also posted a photograph of the couple kissing, in his story a few hours back and the text embedded on it read, “Shy, Introvert…. & when she fell in love." Boney was seen wearing an apron in the photograph and fans are speculating that he loved cooking for his wife and this was one of the days he did the same to please her.

Boney Kapoor was married to Mona Shourie Kapoor when he fell in love with Sridevi which is why although he confessed his love to Sridevi in 1984, it took him about nine more years to formally propose to her. Boney and Sridevi finally got married in 1996.

