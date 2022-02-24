On Sridevi's Death Anniversary, A Look at her Memories Shared by Boney Kapoor

India’s female superstar Sridevi died on February 24, 2018. On Thursday, four years after her death, Bollywood producer and Sridevi’s husband Boney Kapoor shared some memories.

In the first photo, Sridevi is clad in a cream jacket and eating ice cream. The picture is from France, where Boney and Sridevi are seen eating ice cream. Sharing this picture, Boney Kapoor wrote in his post, “We both had sweet tooths. However, she had control on how much to eat, and I had no control."

The second post is from January 9, 2022. This picture is from Tokyo, and it shows the couple going towards their hotel. In the caption of this picture, Boney reminisces about how the two were walking towards the hotel lobby after being present at the premiere of English Vinglish, which was one of the most successful Bollywood movies in Japan. The two were seen wrapping their arms around each other’s necks in the picture.

The third post is from January 18, 2022. Sharing this picture, Boney Kapoor said that they were in the middle of the Durga Puja celebrations in Lucknow at Sahara City. He also mentioned that the picture was from 2012. In the picture, Sridevi is seen in a white blouse and a red-bordered saree and has vermillion on her forehead. The word ‘Boney’ is written on her back in red.

The fourth and final post from January 25, 2022, where Sridevi and Boney are seen with a toddler Jhanvi in the backdrop of a sunset, is from Niagara Falls in the US, as mentioned by Boney in his post.

