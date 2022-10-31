On Stage, TRS Minister Lauds Megastar Chiranjeevi, Says, 'Our Ideologies Match'

Megastar Chiranjeevi recently attended a cancer awareness programme organised by Telangana Labour and Industries Minister CH Mallareddy with ISKCON at Malla Reddy University. Thousands of students gathered to catch a glimpse of the Bhola Shankar star. Addressing the people at the event, minister Mallareddy said that Chiranjeevi was like his elder brother, adding that both of them have worked hard to reach this level. He further said that they are working for the welfare of the people.

Mallareddy also said that Chiranjeevi and TRS have the same ideologies of public welfare as a priority. Reporters in the state are seeing it as an invitation to the megastar to join the ruling party in Telangana. Chiranjeevi’s popularity and mass appeal can attract voters to the party.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi is basking in the success of his most recent release GodFather, which performed well after Acharya failed to create magic at the box office. The movie hit the theatres on October 5 and collected Rs 50 crore in two days.

Godfather is an authentic remake of Lucifer, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. This political thriller has a successful opening weekend at the box office, earning Rs 38 crore globally. The movie clashed with Nagarjuna’s The Ghost.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi will be seen in Bhola Shankar and Waltair Veerayya next.

