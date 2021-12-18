On Steven Spielberg’s 75th Birthday, a Look at Filmmaker’s Top 5 Award Winning Movies

Steven Spielberg is one of the most celebrated names worldwide for his exceptionally well-crafted films that have bagged numerous awards and have been nominated for various awards across categories. From his 1994 film Schindler’s List which won the Academy Award for Best Picture, Best Directing and Best Music to his 2012 movie Lincoln which was nominated for several Academy Awards, the American director has been amazing audience across the globe for decades now.

On the occasion of the film maker’s 75th birthday, let’s have a look at some of Steven’s most famous award winning movies.

SCHINDLER’S LIST

In this 1993 historical drama starring Liam Neeson, Ralph Fiennes and Ben Kingsley amongst others, Steven brought to the surface the memories of the darkest chapter of history, the holocaust. The film swept the 1994 Academy Awards and even bagged BAFTA award from Best Film.

SAVING PRIVATE RYAN

Whenever someone talks of war drama, it is highly unlikely that one may miss out on this 1998 film starring Tom Hanks and Matt Damon, where a group of American soldiers lay their lives on the line to save ‘Ryan’ whose all three brothers have been killed in war. The movie won various Academy Awards and Golden Globe awards in 1999.

JURASSIC PARK

Successfully proving his versatility at helming films, the director released this sci-fi adventure movie in 1993 entertaining people of all ages. Even this film of Steven’s won the Academy award for Best Visual Effects, Best Sound Mixing, Best Sound Editing and many more in 1994.

JAWS

Being one of the movies which will keep you on the edge of your seat, this 1975 adventure thriller still manages to enthral audience. The movie won the 1976 Academy Awards for Best Sound, Best Music and Best film editing.

MUNICH

An impactful action drama starring Eric Bana, Daniel Craig and Marie-Josee Croze, Munich is one of Steven’s darkest yet entertaining movies and was nominated for Best Motion Picture of the year, Best Achievement in Directing and Best writing among others.

