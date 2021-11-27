On Suchitra Krishnamoorthi’s Birthday, Watch 5 Memorable Tracks by the Singer

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, the lovely actress who rose to fame with Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, turns 46 this year. This Bollywood actress has a beautiful voice and is an accomplished singer. She is a trained classical singer who has studied music for over a decade. Well versed in the Gwalior gharana of music, Suchitra pursued music professionally during mid to late 1990s. Apart from being a singer and actor, Suchitra is also a talented painter and writer. As the gorgeous singer cum actress turns a year older, here’s looking back at the best songs playlist on her birthday:

>Sawan Barse: The beautiful singer made her comeback to singing as an independent music artist with this beautiful song Sawan Barse after 18 years in 2018. Surya Vishwakarma wrote the lyrics and Karan Lalit Butani was the music director of this song.

>Dole Dole: This was Suchitra’s maiden pop album released in 1995. Her bubbly personality and sonorous voice made the song instantly likeable. She also starred in the music video. It turned out to be a fresh, soothing music album produced by Magna sound media.

>Jabse Dekha: From the album Dum Tara, this Suchitra’s song was much-loved by fans. Rahman Rajan was the music director. Written by Arun Raaj, this melodious disco pop song released in 1996, got recreated by RJ Anushka in 2019.

>A-Ha: A mesmerizing 90s pop song that created quite a stir at that time because of its beautiful, classic music composition was this A-Ha song from the album of the same name. There was a touch of black and white era in this song.

>Hallam Gulla: Yet another bubbly, feel-good song by Suchitra, this song was quite popular. It was an energetic and peppy song from the A-Ha album. Suchitra could be seen grooving happily in the music video.

Arun Raj was the music composer and Raju Singh the lyricist.

