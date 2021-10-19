On Sunny Deol’s Birthday, a look at Iconic Dialogues of the Actor We Can Never Forget

Actor, director, producer and politician, Sunny Deol turns 65 today. The actor was born in Sahnewal, Punjab. He started his acting career with the 1983 film Betaab opposite Amrita Singh. He is a two-time National Award winner who won his first award for the film Ghayal in 1990 and then for Daamini which released in 1993. He is currently a member of Parliament from the Gurudaspur constituency in Punjab.

Deol acquired his recognition as the ‘Angry man of Bollywood’. Some of his iconic dialogues have long remained with his fans and other people alike. On his birthday, let us revisit some of those hit dialogues.

1. “Tareekh pe tareekh, tareekh pe tareekh, tareekh pe tareekh milti gayi My Lord, Per insaaf nahi mila!"

This dialogue from the movie Damini had become synonymous with Deol’s acting career. Deol played a lawyer in this film who fights a case on behalf of a rape victim and helos victim get justice.

2. “Yeh mazdoor ka haath hai, loha pighlakar uska aakar badal deta hai"

Yet another very famous dialogue by Deol in the movie Ghatak. Starring Deol, Meenakshi Sheshadri and Amrish Puri, the actor played the role of kind-hearted man who had to later change his ways to defeat his enemy, Katya gang.

3. “Utaar ke phenk do ye wardi aur pehen lo Balwant Rai ke naam ka patta apne gale mein…Balwant Rai ke kutton"

This dialogue by Sunny Deol is yet another iconic dialogue of the actor. Deol played the role of an amateur boxer who was wrongly accused of killing his brother.

4. “Yeh dhai kilo ka haath jab kisipe padtha hai na, toh aadmi uth-ta nahi uthh jaata hai"

One dialogue which strikes everyone’s mind upon seeing or hearing about Sunny Deol is this famous “dhai kilo ka haath" dialogue. This dialogue is also from the film Damini. It would not be an exaggeration to say that the dialogue acquired a cult status in popular culture.

5. “Agar aapka Pakistan zindabad hai toh isme humein koi aitraaz nahi lekin hamara Hindustan zindabad tha, zindabad hai aur zindabad rahega"

The movie Gadar cheered with the patriotic feelings of the audience. A famous visual of Deol uprooting a handpump is also from the same movie.

