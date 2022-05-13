On Sunny Leone’s Birthday, Daniel Webber Posts Actress’ Then and Now Pictures: ‘You Are an Icon in Every Way’

Sunny Leone is celebrating her 41st birthday today. The actress has always charmed everyone with her looks and talent. She has overcome multiple challenges in her life, and fully deserves to be where she is today! To make this day more wonderful and special, her husband Daniel Weber has shared a birthday post along with a heartfelt note for her.

Daniel shared two pictures of her wife on his social media handle. In the first one, we can see a young and cute Karenjit Kaur Vohra which was her original name, and as we slide to the next picture, the transformation to gorgeous-looking Sunny Leone can be seen donning a white dress and a matching shrug.

Daniel was effusive in his admiration for his wife in the note he penned on his Instagram post. “Happy birthday baby !!!! There are no words to sum up who you have become !!! You are an icon in every way and just when I think it’s not possible, you achieve more and build it all bigger!!!! You are truly an amazing human being in every way !!! May God look over you everyday and every year,” the note read.

Advertisement

Have a look:

Fans of the actress quickly began to show their support for her in the comments section. They sent her warm wishes and blessings. One user in response to Daniels’s post wrote, “Hey Daniel, wishing Sunny a very Happy birthday!! [You're] right, she is a truly amazing human being and you've been with her every step of the way, may her star shine bright forever.”Danier Weber and Sunny Leone had tied the knot in 2011.

Advertisement

Sunny Leone's films that helped her establish herself in the industry include Ek Paheli Leela, Ragini MMS, Jism 2, and several others.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.