On Surbhi Chandna's Birthday, Nakuul Mehta's Surprise for His Ishqbaaz Co-Star

Actress Surbhi Chandna recently celebrated her 33rd birthday on September 11. She is one of the popular faces of the television industry and has appeared in many serials. But she came into the limelight after appearing in the show Ishqbaaz and her chemistry with Nakuul Mehta was loved by fans and soon the duo became the viewer’s favourite on-screen couple. On Surbhi’s special day this year, she was surprised by her Ishqbaaz co-star Nakuul Mehta as she partied with her close friends and family.

At Surbhi Chandna’s birthday bash, there was also a reunion of the entire Ishqbaaz group. As Nakuul arrived, Mansi Srivastava (Bhavya Pratap Singh) of Ishqbaaz captured Surbhi’s shocking reaction. Nakuul reaches with a bouquet in his hands to surprise Surbhi on her special day.

It is clear from Surbhi’s expressions how happy she is to see Nakuul Mehta after a long time. She was both surprised and emotional, and she hugged Nakuul. She once again looked at the actor and again hugged him. This emotional video between the two actors is currently going viral.

In the clip, Nakuul is seen in a printed blue shirt and black pants, and Surbhi is seen in a shimmery crop top and white pants. The video of both is being shared on one of their fan pages Snoozy Sreya with the caption “Don’t tell me KS did this planning. Ahhh this video is so wholesome. Someone just stops me from crying!"

The birthday party was also attended by other members of the show including Shrenu Parikh, Kunal Jaisingh, and Neha Lakshmi.

On the work front, Surbhi will soon be seen in a new series Sherdil Shergill alongside Dheeraj Dhoopar. In the show, she will play the role of a self-made woman, while Dheeraj Dhoopar will belong to a traditionally rich family. The promo has been released and fans are loving their chemistry.

Nakuul Mehta is seen playing Ram Kapoor in Ekta’s show Bade Achche Lagte Hain Season 2, while Kunal Jaisingh is seen in the new show Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho.

