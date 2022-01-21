On Sushant Singh Rajput's Birth Anniversary, Mukesh Chhabra Says 'Tere Jaisa Koi Nai Hai...'

It has been nearly two years since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput shocked the world. The famed actor was found dead in his Mumbai apartment in June 2020. Sushant would have turned 36 today, January 21.

Sushant’s close friend and casting director Mukesh Chhabra remembered him by posting a throwback pic with the late actor. In the pic, Mukesh can be seen kissing Sushant on his right cheek as they pose for the camera. Sharing the photo, Mukesh wrote, “Happy Birthday Bhai! Ek tu hi tha… Tere jaisa koi nai hai… Na koi hoga… Miss you bhai #sushantsinghrajput."

Sushant became a Bollywood sensation in a short span of time despite working in the TV industry for several years - a rare phenomenon in India. He started his film career with sports drama Kai Po Che, and then went on to star in hit films like PK, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore, and Dil Bechara, which marked Mukesh Chhabra’s directorial debut.

Sushant’s death had become a national issue after relentless calls for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into his death. The Supreme Court then ordered a CBI probe to check whether there was a case of abetment of suicide. The investigation is still on.

Meanwhile, Dil Bechara, Sushant’s final release, was released posthumously on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24, 2020. The film co-stars budding actress Sanjana Sanghi and has music by AR Rahman. Dil Bechara is an official remake of the 2014 Hollywood romantic drama The Fault In Our Stars, based on John Green’s popular novel of the same name.

