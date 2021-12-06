On Sussanne Khan's Goa Vacation Pics, Netizens Have This Question

Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport after she returned home following a vacation in Goa. Meanwhile, Arslan Goni, brother of Ali Goni, was also seen leaving the Mumbai airport. Following this, a tittle-tattle has been going on that both were in Goa together.

Now, a series of pictures of Sussanne Khan from her Goa trip is currently going viral on social media. The photo, initially shared by Sussanne on her Instagram page, shows her sitting at Mandrem Beach with a stray dog while soaking up the sun.

IG post link- https://www.instagram.com/p/CXDrKvfsqv7/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

“The best things in life are free. #loveonabeach @elsewheregoa #straydogslove #randomconnections," Sussanne captioned the picture. In the photo, Sussanne is looking beautiful in a white monokini.

Soon after she shared the picture, many asked Sussanne about Arslan Goni in the comments section. Netizens want to know if she went to Goa with her rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni. One pulling her leg, wrote, “Can’t see Arslan sir in the picture. Oh! He is the one clicking these pictures."

Sussanne’s industry friends, actor Neelam Kothari and designer Farah Khan Ali, showered love with heart emojis in the comments section.

Many fans complimented Sussanne. One person wrote, “What a lovely photo." Another one said, “You look very pretty." On various occasions, the rumoured couple has been spotted spending time together.

Sussanne Khan married Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan in 2000. Both were counted among the most lovable couples in the industry. Sussanne and Hrithik have two children — Hridhaan and Rehan Roshan. In 2014, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan parted ways after being together for 14 years.

