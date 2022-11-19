On Tara Sutaria’s Birthday, Know These Lesser-Known Facts About The Actress

Tara Sutaria is celebrating her 27th birthday on November 19. From being a trained singer and dancer to becoming one of the most popular actresses of her generation, the Bollywood diva has come a long way. Tara started her acting career as a child artist in television shows such as The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir and Oye Jassie. Later, she made her debut as a lead actress in Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2 in 2019. On the occasion of her 27th birthday, let’s take a look at some lesser-known facts about the actress.

1. Tara Sutarai started her career as a video jockey in Disney Channel India’s Big Bada Boom back in 2010.

2. Apart from being a talented actress, Tara Sutaria is also a dancer. She is proficient in ballet, contemporary dance, classical dance, and Latin-American dance. She received her training in dance from The Royal Academy of Dance and the Imperial Society for Teachers of Dancing, United Kingdom.

3. Tara Sutaria is also a trained singer. She started singing when she was six or seven years old. The Tadap actress has lent her melodious vocals to songs in a few films like Taare Zameen Par and Guzaarish. She has also performed at various concerts and sung for commercials and music albums, making her a renowned face in the music industry.

4. Tara Sutaria was one of the actresses shortlisted to play the role of Jasmine in Guy Ritchie’s Aladdin. However, Naomi Scott was finalised to play the role in the film.

5. In 2008, Tara Sutaria was placed among the top seven finalists in the singer category of the Pogo Amazing Kids Awards.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tara was last seen in Ek Villain Returns. The movie featured John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani in the lead roles. Tara played the role of a singer, Aarvi Malhotra, in the action thriller.

The actress will next be seen in Apurva. It is the first female-oriented film of her career. The film is directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and is bankrolled by Star Studios and Murad Khetani.

