On The Boycott Bollywood Trend, Shreyas Talpade Has a Slightly Different Take

The film business in India is going through a challenging time. Apart from the tough competition that the OTT platforms already offer to the theatrical business, the ongoing trend of boycotting films has suddenly emerged as a big cause of worry for filmmakers. A section of the audience, collectively dubbed the ‘boycott gang’ on social media, has been finding reasons to boycott certain films and campaigning about the same on social media. The recently released Laal Singh Singh Chaddha was the latest victim of this trend and there were calls of boycotting Brahmastra as well over a past statement of Ranbir Kapoor about his food choices.

Many actors and filmmakers have spoken out against the boycott trend. While Arjun Kapoor has said that this trend should not be tolerated, Alia Bhatt recently said that those who do not like her are free to not watch her film.

However, Bollywood and Marathi actor Shreyas Talpade has a different take on the subject. Shreyas recently attended a session of News18 Lokmat’s Bappa Moriya Re chat programme on the occasion of Ganeshotsav. During one segment of the show, the actor was asked what he wanted from Lord Ganesha on the occasion.

Shreyas then made an indirect reference to celebrities reacting to the boycott trend. Answering the question, he said that he wanted Lord Ganesha to give wisdom to those working in the industry as he does not find their statements to be convincing. He said that asking people to not watch their movies if they do not want to will just alienate them all the more.

Providing a metaphorical example of his statement, he said that if one’s partner or better half is miffed for some reason, one doesn’t tell them to go away but instead convinces them not to leave and wins them over once again by apologising for a mistake. Shreyas finally said that if the audience does not see their work, the existence of artists has no meaning.

