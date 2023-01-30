Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has touched new heights of fame with films like Masaan, Maanmarziyaan, Uri: The Surgical Strike, and Sardar Udham among others. The 34-year-old was also a major part of director Anurag Kashyap’s critically-acclaimed crime film Gangs of Wasseypur. As the film clocks 10 years, the cast of the Anurag Kashyap directorial was invited to the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. Among the many things discussed one that grabbed the limelight was when the Dev.D director revealed that Vicky was arrested on the sets of the film.

While interacting with the host Kapil, the ace filmmaker shared that one of the special experiences he felt during the shoot of Gangs of Wasseypur was when he and the entire crew filmed the raw scenes of illegal mining. Anurag asserted that the illicit mining scenes shown in the movie were in fact as real as it gets.

Elaborating, the talented director disclosed that at the shooting premises, a local mafia was engaged in the process of illegal sand mining. Anurag reached the spot with a camera, and Vicky Kaushal was also present. All of a sudden, the police authorities arrived at the location and arrested the Raazi actor along with a member of the film team.

Actor Piyush Mishra, who was also present at the show, also said that an Anurag Kashyap film remains incomplete until someone’s taken into custody. It is quite common for the police to intervene during the filmmaker’s shooting. He also gave interesting insights into Anurag’s style of filmmaking.

The Gulaal actor further added that Anurag is known to take the road less travelled when it comes to making a film. From the script to the filming, nothing is pre-decided and everything on the sets happens spontaneously.

Apart from Anurag Kashyap and Piyush Mishra, other cast members who visited TKSS included Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Huma Qureshi, Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Bajpayee, and Zeishan Quadri. Kapil showered praises on the filmmaker for his adept skills in creating such an amazing piece of work, accompanied by a great team of brilliant actors.

Gangs of Wasseypur was released in two parts - one in the theatres and the other on the OTT platform Netflix. The gruelling story revolves around Dhanbad’s coal mafia, with elements of blood and gore, dirty politics, and familial rivalry involved.

