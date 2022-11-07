On The Kapil Sharma Show, Boman Irani's Interesting Revelation About Anupam Kher

The cast of the upcoming comedy-drama Uunchai was at the Kapil Sharma Show recently to promote the film. And there, Boman Irani made an interesting revelation about co-star Anupam Kher. According to Boman, Anupam Kher has a phobia of air travel and had to be put to ease during the scenes, which included flying.

As the name itself implies, the Sooraj Barjatya directorial revolves around heights and tells the story of three friends, who are senior citizens attempting a trek to Everest Base Camp. Naturally, the shoot involved some helicopter flying and that is where the rest of the cast found out about Anupam Kher’s phobia.

Boman Irani said that one could see his veins popping when he was flying in the helicopter and said that he salutes the actor for having to go through that every day. “When we used to sit in the helicopter, he would sit in the front, and I would be behind massaging him to give him comfort and keep asking him ‘Are you okay’, Boman said.

Actress Sarika, who is also part of the film said that travelling in helicopters during the shoot had been made as common and casual as travelling in an auto-rickshaw. “We’d switch altitudes every four days. It appeared as though we were travelling in an auto rickshaw because Sooraj Barjatya Ji would keep sending us to and from Kathmandu," she said.

Sarika, who was visiting the Kapil Sharma Show for the first time, said she was excited to be on the show and had been waiting for 10 years to be on the show. She was on the show along with Boman Irani, Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta.

Uunchai, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Danny Denzongpa, is set to release on November 11.

