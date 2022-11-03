On The Kapil Sharma Show, Boney Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor Tell The Food They Love

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most popular television shows, and it has been entertaining viewers for over a decade. The show has amassed a massive fan base over the years, and people of all ages enjoy it. Every episode features celebrities, who are entertained by the comedians’ hilarious acts. In the upcoming episode, actor Janhvi Kapoor and her father, producer Boney Kapoor will appear on the show to promote their film Mili. This is the father-daughter duo’s first project together.

In a promo of the episode, Comedian Kapil Sharma was seen discussing food with the duo. Since Boney is a Punjabi, but her wife and late actor Sridevi was South Indian, what cuisine they prefer at home must have been on Kapil’s mind. Janhvi revealed that her father enjoyed both, but now he prefers South Indian a bit more. To which Kapil jokingly states that love can even make one shift from idli to parantha.

Check out the promo here:

The episode’s glimpse was shared by the official page of Sony TV on Instagram. The video of the caption read, “Baat to sahi hai pyaar insaan se kya kuch nahi karwata." Janhvi is also seen in the promo grooving to Sridevi Ji’s popular song Hawa Hawai with actors Sumona Chakravarty and Srishty Rode.

Mili also stars actors Sunny Kaushal, Sanjay Suri and Manoj Pahwa in pivotal roles. It is a survival thriller produced by Boney Kapoor and directed by Mathukutty Xavier. It follows the story of a woman trapped in a walk-in freezer fighting for her life.

The film is a remake of the director’s own Malayalam film Helen, which released in 2019.

