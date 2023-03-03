On The Streets MV: J-Hope Drops Dream Collab With J Cole Ahead Of Military Enlistment, Fans Emotional

The On The Streets music video just released on the internet and it is everything the members of the ARMY expected and more. No one thought global K-Pop icon and BTS member, Jung Hoseok, better known as J-Hope, would have a comeback this fast after his solo album, Jack In The Box. But the music video of the rapper’s latest single is creating a buzz already.

On The Streets brings two of hip-hop’s most uplifting musicians - J. Cole and J-Hope - together. Watching J-Hope in the streets of New York City is making everyone’s heads bop with the lo-fi beat and a catchy whistle hook.

The members of the ARMY are loving every second of the song which feels like a message of gratitude from the rapper himself. Not to forget the infectious energy is already rubbing off on the fans who are sharing that they cannot stop screaming and dancing to the uplifting track. A Twitter user wrote, “My favourite part, J-Hope freestyling to J. Cole, the verse, the whistling..gave me such an old skool vibe, my boy really went back to pay homage to his roots."

“I expected a completely different vibe from On the Street by J-Hope I thought it would be swag rap hip hop. But in the end, I just sit and roar at how tenderly beautiful and hopeful this is. Jung Hoseok is the best boy in the world," another user wrote. A user added, “I expected such a vibe song, Hobi is a master at this type of songs, and wow their voices are perfect together, for these 40 minutes I was listening to on the street and trying to keep up with all the content at the same time lol"

BigHit Music shared the news that J-Hope was beginning his South Korean military enlistment process, on February 26. The management company under which BTS members are signed soon followed up that a new solo single from the BTS star would drop on March 3. The major reveal for On the Street, that J. Cole is going to be featured on the track came 24 hours ahead of its release. This is set to be the rapper’s final song before he enlists for mandatory military service.

J-Hope is going to be the second member of BTS to join the military, following in the footsteps of the oldest member of the group, Kim Seokjin, who is currently on active duty.

