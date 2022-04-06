On This Day 9 Years Ago, Jr NTR’s Super Hit Baadshah Hit Theatres. Know More

Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer RRR has already grossed Rs 900 crore at the box office. The film premiered in multiple languages on March 25 and smashed national and international box office records one after another. Jr NTR, one of the two leads of the film, is known for several super hit films. He’s also referred to as the ‘Young Tiger of Tollywood’.

Interestingly, Jr NTR’s Baadshah hit the theatres on this day in 2013. The film has completed 9 years of its release. It was the second time for Kajal Agarwal to work opposite NTR in a film. Kajal Agarwal acted opposite NTR in Brindavanam as well.

The blockbuster was directed by Sreenu Vaitla. There were huge expectations of the movie, for director Srinu Vaitla’s previous films like Dubai Srinu, King, and Namo performed well at the box office and registered critical acclaim.

The story takes us on a journey about an undercover police officer freeing his father from the mafia. The movie continues how to save the country from traitors. The voice-over of the movie was given by Mahesh Babu.

The blockbuster movie was produced by Bandla Ganesh under the banner of Sri Parameswara Art Productions. The music was provided by Shaman and Ramajogayya Sastry. Banthi Poola Janaki is known for creating a fan favourite song in this movie. One special memorable moment comes when Tamil hero Shimbun sings the song ‘Diamond Girl’ with Suchitra in this movie.

Director Srinu Vaitla added action to his comedy in the film. This played a huge role in its success.

Being one of the highest-grossing films in NTR’s career, Baadshah earned an overall revenue of Rs. 48.5 crore per share.

