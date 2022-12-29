On Unstoppable 2 With NBK, Pawan Kalyan’s Black Hoodie Grabs Attention; Know Price

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s talk show Unstoppable With NBK Season 2 recently filmed an episode with power star Pawan Kalyan. An online video of fans’ reaction to spotting Pawan on the show’s sets has gone viral.

Balakrishna and Pawan are rivals in politics and the film industry. It will be interesting to watch if Balakrishna only discusses movies with Pawan or if he also brings up politics. According to reports, Balakrishna and Shruti Haasan, who both worked with filmmaker Krish on the historical drama Gautamiputra Satakarni, will accompany Pawan in the film.

In the viral video, admirers of Pawan Kalyan are observing his black hoodie. Unknowingly, the hoodie has become the highlight of the viral video.

Advertisement

The hoodie was donned by Pawan Kalyan from Hugo Boss Company and costs $245, which is roughly Rs 25,000. This is not the first time that Pawan Kalyan’s fashion sense has become the talk of the town. Over the years, Pawan Kalyan has developed a reputation for being daring with his fashion choices. Whether wearing denim or lungis, many Telugu viewers copy his fashion sense, which is known as Pawanism because Powerstar starts trends rather than following them. Fans have always admired Pawan Kalyan’s fashionable sense.

In 2003, Johnny T-shirts, bandanas, armbands, and caps were popular. He then created the double pants, which were described as actually wearing two pants over each other in Gudumba Shankar, before creating the Balu pants, which had large pockets and were sought after by young people.

Pawan’s next film Hari Hara Veera Mallu is being helmed by Krish. The film is a tale of the legendary bandit Veera Mallu and is set in the 17th century against the backdrop of the Mughal Empire. Nidhhi Agerwal, Arjun Rampal, and Nargis Fakhri are also part of the cast. Bobby Deol will play Aurangzeb in the film.

The premiere date of the next episode of Unstoppable With NBK Season 2 has not been made public by the makers.

Read all the Latest Movies News here