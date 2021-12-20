On Unstoppable With NBK, SS Rajamouli Tells Why he is 'Afraid' to Direct Balakrishna

Director SS Rajamouli is busy promoting his upcoming film RRR starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shreya Saran in important roles. Recently, Rajamouli appeared as a guest on Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna’s talk show Unstoppable with NBK. He was joined by RRR music director MM Keeravani on the show. While responding to a question, Rajamouli said that he was afraid of directing Balakrishna and was “scared to deal with him on the film sets."

One of the most awaited pan-India films, RRR will hit the theatre screens on January 7, 2021.

On the show, Balakrishna asked some interesting questions of Rajamouli and he answered them in his trademark humour. The ace director also narrated his experience with Telugu star Balakrishna. The episode, featuring Rajamouli and Keeravani, was released on Aha OTT on December 17.

When Balakrishna asked Rajamouli, “Why did we not collaborate? And what do you have to say about this question to my fans?"

Replying to Balakrishna, Rajamouli said, “I cannot handle Balakrishna because of fear! He is a person who at the same time respects everyone, no matter what age he is, but he will lose his temper when something goes wrong. I am scared to deal with him on the film sets as the situation gets worse when he gets angry. I cannot handle such situations and hence I didn’t work with Balakrishna."

Balakrishna’s next question: Why does Rajamouli take 2-3 years to shoot a film? Rajamouli said, “I am afraid of missing a few shots, so I keep cross-checking every bit, which takes more time."

In Unstoppable with NBK, Balakrishna invites some of the most popular celebrities as guests and provides a complete entertainment package to the audience.

