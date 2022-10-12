On Unstoppable With NBK2, Chandrababu Naidu Calls Late YSR His Best Friend

Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s changing equations and dynamics with the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy are mostly familiar to people who have followed politics in the Telugu-speaking belt closely. Both former chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh have had a history of youthful friendship as well as bitter political rivalry later in their careers.

Both of them mostly avoided talking about the other on public platforms but Chandrababu Naidu recently made an interesting statement about his relationship with YSR. And no, he did not say this in any political event but on the popular talk show Unstoppable with NBK hosted by his brother-in-law, Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

After achieving great success with the first season of Unstoppable with NBK, the second season is now starting with a bang with the first episode seeing Balakrishna in a chat with Chandrababu Naidu. Naidu was accompanied by his son Nara Lokesh. It was during this interaction that Balakrishna posed a question to Naidu, “Who do you consider your best friend?". The audience was left pleasantly surprised when Naidu took the name of YSR, saying he always considered the late politician his best friend.

The episode also hints at an explanation of what went wrong between the two political stalwarts and how the perceived rivalry started.

Advertisement

Chandrababu Naidu is often referred to as a politician always surrounded by a strong coterie that includes no friends and his mention of YSR on the show will surely make headlines for a while. Although some promos of the first episode are out, the whole episode will stream on the OTT platform Aha on October 14. It is highly awaited because of the issues that may be touched upon as Balakrishna’s father NT Rama Rao had been a mentor to Chandrababu Naidu during his early political career. Naidu and his son’s appearance on the show also mark the first-time political guests have arrived on it as the previous season only had guests from the entertainment industry.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here