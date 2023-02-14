While we’ve seen her wonderful screen presence in several films on the big screen, Hansika Motwani took over the small screen during the weekend with her wedding docu-series, Love Shaadi Drama. The series, as the title already reveals, covers her wedding with Sohael Khaturiya extensively — the fairytale, the drama, and the media attention around it. While the series answered a few burning questions that fans have had since she announced the wedding, Hansika spoke to News18.com exclusively and opened up about Sohael, her life after the wedding, and more.

Hansika called her husband her best friend and said that she finally sees why people suggest that they should marry their best friend. “Earlier, when people say ‘get married to your best friends, it’s the best thing’, I used to think ‘Yeah, yeah, they are saying it for the heck of it.’ But now I really believe in it. And I really think marrying your best friend is just the ideal thing that one should do. Because it’s very easy. The comfort level is different. The compatibility is different. The understanding is very different," she said, adding that not much has changed in their relationship since the wedding.

While Hansika has grown up with the spotlight on her, Sohael doesn’t belong to the industry. Ask her about how he manages the media attention on him, Hansika revealed that he usually encourages her to deal with the media while he stands as a pillar of support behind the curtains. “(He said) ‘I can’t take so much attention. You just tell me what I have to do, wherever to stand and I’ll come to stand there.’ He’s very simple, he’s not from the industry," she explained.

While their love story has everyone’s attention, Hansika has also been busy with her projects lately. The actress has several films down South that have her hands full. Despite work having her attention post-marriage, she and Sohael have been trying to give enough time to work and their relationship. “I believe in romantic dinners a lot and he is very good at planning all of that. He does make a lot of effort but yes, when I’m traveling, it’s a little tough. But I think work-life balance is very important. And we are managing that right now," she said.

Although Hansika’s kitty is full of projects at the moment, several actresses, including Nayanthara, have spoken about the film industry’s changed approach towards women after marriage. Weighing in on the discussion, Hansika said, “I think we all think that women probably after marriages things change because women are superhumans, we can do a lot of things. So people expect also a lot from women, which I don’t think is wrong, but at the same time, I do think they should also expect that we can do this also, even this is easy for us," she said.

“And to be honest, this is such a cliche thing now what after marriage, this is going to happen that will happen and something like that it is what the woman chooses. So I choose to work, I choose to keep entertaining, I choose to just keep thriving every day. I am sticking to that but really depends on how a woman to woman chooses her life after her wedding. Of course, our responsibilities change, but that doesn’t mean she’ll forget herself right?" she added.

On the work front, Hansika has at least seven films in the pipeline. These include Partner (Tamil), 105 Minutes (Telugu), My Name Is Shruthi (Telugu), Rowdy Baby (Tamil), Guardian (Tamil), Gandhari (Tamil), and Untitled Igore film (Tamil). However, none of them are from the Hindi language. Explaining her reason behind not signing a Hindi film, Hansika said, “My hands have always been full in South. I’ve not really got the chance to come home and explore but I now don’t think it’s a problem because it’s not like ‘Oh, is South cinema a South Indian movie?’ It’s more about Indian cinema now. With films like RRR, Baahubali, or Pushpa, the lines have got blurred. We are all in In cinema, we are making world cinema. So yes, why not? For me at the end of the day, language is just language. We’re just here to entertain."

