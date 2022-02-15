Home » News » Movies » On Valentine's Day, Tamil TV Celebs Share Romantic Pics With Partners. Check Here

On Valentine's Day, Tamil TV Celebs Share Romantic Pics With Partners. Check Here

Here are some of the Instagram posts made by Tamil TV celebrities on Valentine’s day.
Here are some of the Instagram posts made by Tamil TV celebrities on Valentine’s day.

Many celebrities also publicly confessed their love on this special day.

Advertisement
Entertainment Bureau| Local News Desk
Updated: February 15, 2022, 17:24 IST

The world celebrated Valentine’s day on Monday with love and romance. On this occasion, Tamil TV actors have also shared posts to express their love for their better halves. Many publicly confessed their love on this special day, while others shared their love stories with their fans and followers.

Here are some of the Instagram posts made by Tamil TV celebrities on Valentine’s day.

Myna Nandhini: The Saravanan Meenatchi actor posted pictures of herself with her husband Yogesh. She said that she was lucky to have Yogesh as her husband. In the pictures, Myna is seen kissing Yogesh.

Advertisement

Farina Azad: Popular TV show Bharathi Kannamma fame actor has also shared pictures of herself with her husband Ubaidh Rahman. Both can be seen looking into each other’s eyes as they posed for the camera.

Nakshathra Nagesh: The Tamil actor and TV personality Nakshathra has shared pictures of her baby boy on Instagram as a way to wish her husband Raghav a happy Valentine’s Day.

“Happy Valentine’s Day Raghav. Thank you for growing up to be such an amazing human being. Never lose that wonder in your eyes and the magic in your heart," she captioned the post.

Advertisement

Gabriella Sellus: Airaa fame actor has shared a picture of herself with her husband and cinematographer Akash. She was also seen in Vijay TV’s Kalakka Povathu Yaaru. In the pictures shared by Gabriella, the couple is seen sitting together as they posed for the camera at their home.

Many other Tamil TV celebrities, including Sujitha of Pandian Store, Sharanya Turadi of Vaidehi Kathirunthal also shared pictures of themselves with their husbands on Valentine’s day.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.

Follow us on
Entertainment Bureau Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interviews and photos of the biggest stars. Be it the newest kid on the block, or the biggest blockbusters of the month, we have our eyes on everything that goes on in the glitzy world of entertainment. From South cinema to Bollywood and ‘Saas-Bahus’ to ‘K-dramas’, click here to get your share of the latest.

  • Tags:
first published: February 15, 2022, 17:24 IST