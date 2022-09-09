On Vidyut Jamwal's Asanas in The Snow Post, Adah Sharma's Comment a Winner

If there is one Indian actor who has catapulted action in Indian cinema to match the likes of the classic Asian martial arts films starring Jackie Chan or Tony Jaa, it is undoubtedly Vidyut Jamwal. The actor who has trained in the deadly martial art of Kalaripayattu since childhood is the epitome of fitness, strength and agility. Time and again, his breathtaking stunts in his movies have set him apart from the rest. However, more often than not, the action icon also shares some of his insane feats on his social media handles. He shared a photo on his Instagram handle recently which speaks volumes of his body’s tolerance level to extreme conditions.

A series of pictures shared by Vidyut recently show him performing asanas while submerged in the snow shirtless, with just his head sticking out. These seem to be throwback pictures of his earlier trip to the Himalayas this year where he was seen performing similar asanas and martial arts stances in the snow. He has come up with a witty caption for the pictures, which shows that is as brainy as he is brawny. “My path is different…I CHILL harder than you PARTY," the caption says. Take a look at the pictures.

His co-star from the films Commando 2 and Commando 3 Adah Sharma came up with an equally hilarious caption saying, “Leonardo DiCaprio from the Titanic is asking for tips," an obvious reference to the actor freezing to death in the film’s climax.

Vidyut had earlier this year, shared a similar video of himself training in the snowy Himalayas.

The martial art Kalaripayattu, apart from skills in combat, also trains one’s mind and body to be able to bear harsh and adverse conditions, which include extreme heat or cold, and Vidyut Jamwal’s demonstration of the same is one of the finest examples.

