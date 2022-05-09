Vijay Deverakonda Dedicates Powerful Liger Theme Video to Fans on His Birthday: 'Never Stop the Hunt'

Marking Vijay Deverakonda’s birthday, the makers of his highly anticipated film Liger, directed by Puri Jagannadh, unleashed the hunt theme, a lyrical video. Deverakonda’s remarkable transformation, his intense look and his fighting spirit are well-established in the song. From the Slumdog of Mumbai streets to becoming the champion in Mixed Martial Arts, it’s an inspiring journey.

Vikram Montrose, Hemachandra and Bhaskarabhatla’s trio took care of composition, vocals and lyrics of the theme song of Liger. They have also unveiled a terrific poster of Liger in bout throwing a powerful uppercut at his opponent. Deverakonda’s makeover is truly incredible. He is seen flaunting his ripped physique.

Before the theme video release, the actor posted a video dedicating it to his fans, saying, “Never stop the hunt."

Liger is currently in post-production phase. Mike Tyson is making his debut in Indian cinema with the movie where Ananya Pandey will be seen as the leading lady opposite Deverakonda.

In association with Puri connects, the film is being produced jointly by Bollywood’s leading production house Dharma Productions. Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta together are bankrolling the film on a grand scale.

Vishnu Sarma is the cinematographer, while Kecha from Thailand is the stunt director.

Being made in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages, the Pan India Movie is scheduled for release in theatres worldwide on 25th August, 2022. The cast also includes Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Desh Pandey and Getup Srinu.

